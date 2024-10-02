The IDF's 36th Division, including soldiers of the Golani Brigade, 188th Armored Brigade, 6th Infantry Brigade, and additional forces are joining the limited, localized, targeted raids on Hezbollah terror targets and terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon that began on Monday.

The soldiers are being accompanied by the IAF and the 282nd Artillery Brigade.

On Tuesday, the IDF reported that in recent weeks, the soldiers of the 98th Division, including soldiers from the Paratroopers, Commando and the 7th Brigades, have been preparing for limited, localized, targeted operations in southern Lebanon that began last night (Monday). Over these weeks, plans were approved and the soldiers trained in the northern arena.

After many months of operating in the Gaza Strip, where the soldiers of the division gained skills and operational experience, they moved north and are now operating in the northern arena after making the necessary adjustments for fighting in Lebanon.

Also on Tuesday, IDF Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee warned Lebanese citizens and residents not to cross to the area south of the Litani River.

" There is intense fighting in southern Lebanon, in which Hezbollah operatives are using the civilian environment, and you as human shields, to regroup to carry out attacks," Adraee wrote.

"For the sake of your personal safety, we ask you to avoid traveling by vehicle from the north to the south of the Litani River. This warning is valid until further notice."