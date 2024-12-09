President Isaac Herzog: "I have just returned from a visit to Israel’s northern border with Lebanon. These are critical days on the northern front, with significant implications still difficult to foresee."

"Today, I visited Moshav Margaliot and Kibbutz Manara—breathtaking landscapes ravaged by war. Places defended by emergency response teams, from where many residents were forced to evacuate away from the immediate reach of Hezbollah’s constant missile and rocket attacks. Yet, the brave residents of these amazing communities never gave up on their homes, even as they paid a painful price in destruction and hardship." the President emphasized.

He continued to say, "I had heartfelt conversations with the local leadership, and with residents who are gradually beginning to return. The fears are significant, and the uncertainty immense. They seek clear security guarantees and want to know that what happened will not happen again. But above all, in every conversation, we agreed that the urgent and paramount mission is the return of the hostages held in brutal captivity by Hamas in Gaza."

President Herzog called on the entire nation, "to rally to rebuild the communities of the north, focusing on key areas such as tourism, agriculture, industry, and education."

"My gratitude goes to Beni Ben Muvchar, head of the Mevo'ot HaHermon Regional Council, and Giora Zaltz, head of the Upper Galilee Regional Council, for hosting me in their communities. Margaliot and Manara are true bastions of resilience and pioneering spirit. After more than a year of pain and suffering, the state must prioritize the rehabilitation of all northern communities," the President concluded.

Ben Muvchar responded, "We are pleased that the President has come to visit us here, to the most northern point of the country, where the true farmers are also soldiers, but without uniforms and without weapons, guarding the northern border here in Moshav Margaliot. The President's visit here is an important statement for the farmers and for the residents of Moshav Margaliot."

Zalts added: "It is a great honor for us to host the President here. It is not to be taken for granted that you are here in Manara. Manara and Metula were symbols of destruction for Hezbollah, but we promise that they will be symbols of return, and I especially want to see the children of Manara returning back home."