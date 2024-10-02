British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Tuesday he "utterly condemned" Iran's missile attack on Israel, in which the Islamic Republic launched 181 ballistic missiles towards Israel.

“It cannot be tolerated. We stand with Israel, and recognise her right to self-defense in the face of this aggression. Iran must stop these attacks, together with its proxies like Hezbollah," stated Starmer.

“Iran has menaced the Middle East for far too long, chaos and destruction brought not just to Israel, but to the people they live amongst - in Lebanon and beyond. Make no mistake: Britain stands full square against such violence. We support Israel's reasonable demand for the security of its people," added the British Prime Minister.

“I’ve spoken today to Prime Minister Netanyahu, the King of Jordan, President Macron and Chancellor Scholz. In the last week, I’ve also spoken to other leaders, including Prime Minister Mikati of Lebanon, and President Abbas, the leader of the Palestinian Authority, to try to find the space for a political solution to the conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza, because I am deeply concerned that the region is on the brink," continued Starmer.

The Prime Minister said the situation in Lebanon is "grave" and again urged British nationals in the area to leave immediately. "If you have the means to leave, the time is now."