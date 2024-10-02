US President Joe Biden on Tuesday commented on the Iranian attack on Israel, in which 181 ballistic missiles were fired by the Islamic Republic.

“Based on what we know now, the attack appears to have been defeated and ineffective,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

“Make no mistake, the United States is fully, fully, fully supportive of Israel,” he stressed.

Biden added he would be speaking with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

US Vice President Kamala Harris also commented on the Iranian attack and stated that she fully supports "President Biden's order for the US military to shoot down Iranian missiles targeting Israel, just as we did in April."

Harris added, "Our joint defenses have been effective and this operation and successful cooperation saved many innocent lives."

Harris reiterated that her "commitment to the security of Israel is unwavering" and that Iran “is not only a threat to Israel, it's also a threat to American personnel in the region, American interests and innocent civilians in the region who suffer at the hands of Iran-backed terrorist proxies."

"We will never hesitate to take whatever action necessary to defend US forces in the region," she stressed.