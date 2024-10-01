On Monday night, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists operating from within an UNRWA school.

According to the IDF, the terrorists were operating inside a command and control center in an UNRWA campus the area of Gaza City, in northern Gaza.

The command and control center, which was embedded inside a compound that previously served as the "Shejaiya" UNRWA School, was used by the terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence.

"This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure in violation of international law," the IDF stressed, following the strike. "The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel."