In recent weeks, the soldiers of the IDF's 98th Division, including soldiers from the Paratroopers, Commando and the 7th Brigades, have been preparing for limited, localized, targeted operations in southern Lebanon.

Over these weeks, plans were approved and the soldiers trained in the northern arena; the operation began Monday night.

After many months of operating in the Gaza Strip, where the soldiers of the division gained skills and operational experience, they moved north and are now operating in the northern arena after making the necessary adjustments for fighting in Lebanon.

In a briefing ahead of the operation, the division commander noted that it would be "unlike anything since 2006," but that it would be integral to allowing the residents of northern Israel to return home safely. "I trust you, and I am proud of you, I am proud to be fighting in this unit and leading it, and I think we are continuing to write history with this."

The operation is based on precise intelligence, and includes strikes against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. Targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

"The IDF is operating according to a methodical plan set out by the General Staff and the Northern Command which IDF soldiers have trained and prepared for in recent months," the statement said.

"The Israeli Air Force and IDF Artillery are supporting the ground forces with precise strikes on military targets in the area."

Prior to the start of the operation, UNIFIL forces requested that the Lebanese army evacuate several positions on the border in preparation for an expected ground incursion by Israel, the Lebanese Al Jadid channel reported.

The evacuation was carried out in the early evening and a Lebanese security source told Reuters that "the Lebanese forces withdrew five kilometers north of the border." After the military positions were evacuated, the IDF opened artillery fire into southern Lebanon.