The Lebanese army was asked today (Monday) through UNIFIL to evacuate several positions on the Israel-Lebanon border - in preparation for Israel's expected ground operation against Hezbollah, the Lebanese Al Jadeed channel reported.

The evacuation was carried out in the early evening. A Lebanese security source told Reuters that "the Lebanese forces withdrew 5 km north of the border." After the positions were evacuated, the IDF opened artillery fire into southern Lebanon.

The US State Department also stated that Israel is currently engaged in limited operations in Lebanon.

Earlier, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that following a situational assessment, the areas of Metula, Misgav Am, and Kfar Giladi in northern Israel have been declared a closed military zone. Entry to this area is prohibited.

In addition, it was announced that in recent days, the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, together with the Commander of the 36th Division, BG Moran Omer, the Commander of the 98th Division, BG Guy Levy, and the Commander of the 91st Division, BG Shai Klepper, have been approving plans for the coming days at the Northern Command.

As part of increasing readiness for combat, IDF soldiers from the 188th Brigade have been conducting training near the northern border and at the command's headquarters. Additionally, community defense units have been conducting drills to respond to various scenarios.