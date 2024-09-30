In recent days, the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, together with the Commander of the 36th Division, BG Moran Omer, the Commander of the 98th Division, BG Guy Levy, and the Commander of the 91st Division, BG Shai Klepper, have been approving plans for the coming days at the Northern Command.

As part of increasing readiness for combat, IDF soldiers from the 188th Brigade have been conducting training near the northern border and at the command's headquarters. Additionally, community defense units have been conducting drills to respond to various scenarios.

Earlier, the Washington Post reported that the US government has been informed that Israel is planning to launch a limited ground operation in southern Lebanon in the near future.

An American official told the paper that the planned ground operation would be smaller than the operation Israel launched during the Second Lebanon War in 2006 after Hezbollah carried out a deadly cross-border raid and murdered and kidnapped multiple IDF soldiers.

The purpose of this operation is to clear out terrorist infrastructure from southern Lebanon and restore security to northern Israel, where more than 60,000 people have been evacuated from their homes for the last year due to the over 8,000 rockets Hezbollah has fired at Israel since the October 7 masscare.

credit: דובר צה"ל

