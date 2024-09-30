IAF fighter jets struck overnight Sunday dozens of terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area of Beqaa in Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Among the targets that were attacked were dozens of launchers and buildings where weapons belonging to Hezbollah were stored.

In addition, fighter jets attacked, in various areas in southern Lebanon, military buildings that were used by Hezbollah for terrorist activities against the State of Israel.

At the same time, reports in Lebanon said an explosion was heard in the capital Beirut. The Reuters news agency reported that the explosion took place in the Al-Kola district, which is not in the Dahieh district, a stronghold of Hezbollah.

Reports said the explosion was the result of a strike which targeted a residential apartment in the capital. The Lebanese NBN network reported four deaths in the attack on the apartment.

The Saudi Al-Hadath channel reported that the attack in Beirut, which was attributed to Israel, was aimed at an apartment owned by former member of parliament Najah Wakim.

On Sunday evening, the Israel Air Force launched a strike in the Dahieh district of Beirut.

The strike took place after sirens were activated in the city of Haifa, shortly after the Home Front Command lifted some of the restrictions on the residents of the north.

The sirens were triggered by a surface-to-surface ballistic missile that was launched from Lebanon and was successfully intercepted. The sirens in Haifa and the area were activated as a result of the interception attempts.