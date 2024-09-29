IDF Chief of Staff Herz Halevi participated in the situational assessment on Sunday during the strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen.

In a photo published by the IDF Spokesperson from the situational assessment a list of terrorists who were eliminated so far during the war could be seen on the wall.

On the right side of the picture, the picture of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar could be seen with a question mark over his head.

Last week, the IDF brought bodies from the Gaza Strip to be examined by the Forensic Medicine Institute to check if one may belong to Sinwar. All examinations turned up negative.

Earlier last week, it was reported that Israel was examining the possibility that the architect of the October 7th massacre was killed in an IDF airstrike.

According to Israeli media reports, no intelligence supports such a claim, and defense officials disagree whether Sinwar is dead or just cut off from communications as he has been in the past.