Due to the fact that the body of the Hezbollah leader was exhumed intact, there are increasing estimates that Nasrallah died as a result of suffocation, in great agony, as reported on Sunday evening by Channel 12 News.

It was also reported that as he was in a place without ventilation the Air Force bombings resulted in gases entering the room, causing him to suffocate to death.

The IDF informed earlier that twenty 20 more terrorists were killed alongside Nasrallah in the attack on Hezbollah's central headquarters.

"In a precise airstrike carried out by the Israeli Air Force, directed by the Intelligence Directorate, fighter jets struck and eliminated Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, and Ali Karaki, the Commander of Hezbollah's Southern Front, who was one of the remaining senior commanders in the organization before the strike.

More than 20 other terrorists of varying ranks, who were present at the underground headquarters in Beirut located beneath civilian buildings, and were managing Hezbollah’s terrorist operations against the State of Israel, were also eliminated.

Among the terrorists eliminated:

* Ibrahim Hussein Jazini - Head of Nasrallah's Security Unit.

* Samir Tawfiq Dib - Nasrallah's long-time confidant and advisor on terrorist activities.

* Abed al-Amir Muhammad Sablini - Head of Hezbollah's Force-Build Up.

* Ali Naaf Ayoub - responsible for coordinating Hezbollah's firepower.