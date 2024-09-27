This week's double Torah reading of the portions of Nitzavim and Vayelech feature many themes that resonate with Rosh Hashanah, the New Year and birthday of Adam, that will be observed next week.

In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman focus on what Rosh Hashanah is really all about, and reflect on its universal spiritual lessons and challenges for Jew and Gentile alike, and the unique opportunity it provides us to truly declare the sovereignty of G-d and prepare to receive the coming New Year.

May this New Year bring great blessings and may you be signed and sealed for a Good and Sweet New Year! Shana Tova.