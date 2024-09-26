Air Force jet on its way to astrike

Israel is recognizing increased attempts by Iran to smuggle weapons to Hezbollah through Syria, Kan 11 News reported on Thursday.

The estimation is that, following the strikes on airports in Syria, Hezbollah has now turned to smuggling via land.

The Commander of the Israel Air Force, General Tomer Bar, on Thursday held a conversation with soldiers and commanders at the Tel Nof Airbase.

"We are now going to prevent any possibility of weapons transfers to Lebanon from Iran, in light of the capabilities we’ve now degraded from Hezbollah," said Bar.

Earlier on Thursday, the IDF attacked border crossings between Lebanon and Syria in order to prevent the transfer of weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon.