Several weeks into the Israel-Hamas cease-fire, the truce remains fragile but intact. While US discourse focuses on a two-state solution, Israeli politics sees the deal as a temporary pause centered on hostage releases rather than peace. Israel maintains control over about half of Gaza and intends to stay until Hamas is dismantled.

Channel 12 News analyst Amit Segal spoke to Ezra Klein and expressed deep skepticism that Hamas will demilitarize, envisioning a divided Gaza - one rebuilt and supervised by Israel with Gulf funding, the other left under militant influence.