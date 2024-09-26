US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday spearheaded a call for a 21-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

The two leaders released a statement which was endorsed by Australia, Canada, European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

“The situation between Lebanon and Israel since October 8th, 2023 is intolerable and presents an unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation. This is in nobody’s interest, neither of the people of Israel nor of the people of Lebanon,” the statement said.

“It is time to conclude a diplomatic settlement that enables civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes in safety,” the leaders said, adding, “Diplomacy however cannot succeed amid an escalation of this conflict.”

“Thus we call for an immediate 21 day ceasefire across the Lebanon-Israel border to provide space for diplomacy towards the conclusion of a diplomatic settlement consistent with UNSCR 1701, and the implementation of UNSCR 2735 regarding a ceasefire in Gaza,” the statement continued.

“We call on all parties, including the Governments of Israel and Lebanon, to endorse the temporary ceasefire immediately consistent with UNSCR 1701 during this period, and to give a real chance to a diplomatic settlement.”

“We are then prepared to fully support all diplomatic efforts to conclude an agreement between Lebanon and Israel within this period, building on efforts over the last months, that ends this crisis altogether,” concluded the statement.

Biden and Macron met earlier on Wednesday at the UN General Assembly for talks on negotiating a truce between Israel and Hezbollah.

The leaders met "to discuss efforts to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah and prevent a wider war," the White House said in a statement.

Later, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told the UN Security Council that France and the United States are working on a proposal for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon.

"In recent days, we have worked with our American partners on a temporary ceasefire... of 21 days to allow for negotiations," Barrot told an emergency meeting of the Security Council requested by France.

Macron addressed the UN General Assembly on Wednesday and called for an end to Israeli "escalation" in Lebanon along with the rocket attacks by Hezbollah on Israel.

"We urge Israel to cease this escalation in Lebanon, and to Hezbollah to cease these missile launches to Israel. We urge all of those who provide (Hezbollah) with the means to do so to stop doing so," said the French President.

“Israel can’t, without consequence, just expand its operations to Lebanon,” continued Macron, who stressed, “We can’t have a war in Lebanon.”

Biden, in his own UN General Assembly speech on Tuesday, said that a full-scale war in Lebanon was not in anyone's interest and added that a diplomatic solution was still possible.

Before Macron and Biden published their call for a ceasefire, Reuters reported that the US is leading a new push to end fighting in both Gaza and Lebanon.

The report noted that the deal could possibly also include the release of the remaining hostages from Hamas captivity.