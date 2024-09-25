The United States is leading a new push to end fighting in both Gaza and Lebanon, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing both Lebanese and Western sources familiar with the initiative.

According to the report, details of the plan, which would see a truce between Israel and the Hezbollah and Hamas terror organizations, are being worked on at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The report noted that the deal could possibly also include the release of the remaining hostages from Hamas captivity.

As the exchanges of fire between Israel and the Hezbollah terror group have intensified in recent days, this is the first time both fronts have been tied in the same attempt to reach a truce.

"If you don't put together a package, it's impossible to get an agreement and the war won't stop," the second Lebanese official said.

A senior Lebanese official and a source familiar with Hezbollah's thinking told Reuters that Hezbollah was "open to any settlement that would include both Gaza and Lebanon."