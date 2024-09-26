French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called for an end to Israeli "escalation" in Lebanon along with the rocket attacks by Hezbollah on Israel.

"We urge Israel to cease this escalation in Lebanon, and to Hezbollah to cease these missile launches to Israel. We urge all of those who provide (Hezbollah) with the means to do so to stop doing so," Macron said during his speech at the UN General Assembly.

“Israel can’t, without consequence, just expand its operations to Lebanon,” continued Macron, who stressed, “We can’t have a war in Lebanon.”

Macron said France would act to “ensure a diplomatic voice can be heard,” and added, “We should look for peace everywhere and not accept any differences at a time when human lives are at stake.”

He also commented on the situation in Gaza, saying that Israel “has a legitimate right to protect their own people and to deny Hamas the means of attacking them again.”

At the same time, Macron said that Israel’s operation in Gaza has gone on for “too long,” and there is no justification for the deaths of Palestinian Arabs.

The French President called for the release of the hostages held by Hamas, including several French citizens, along with a ceasefire and humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

While Macron visited Israel near the start of the war with Hamas and expressed support for its right to defend itself from Hamas, he has also been critical of Israel at times.

Macron last month told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "avoid a cycle of reprisals" in the Middle East in a conversation which took place following the eliminations of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

Previously, Macron spoke to Netanyahu and urged him to prevent a "conflagration" between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Macron "reiterated his serious concern over a deepening of tensions between Hezbollah and Israel... and underscored the absolute need to prevent a conflagration that would harm the interests of Lebanon as well as Israel," the French presidency said in a statement following that conversation.

Last Friday, Channel 12 News reported about a very difficult conversation between Netanyahu and Macron amid the escalation in the north.

According to the report, it was Macron who initiated the conversation, and sources familiar with the details said that he criticized Netanyahu and told him, "You have a responsibility to prevent escalation. There is a diplomatic path. This is the moment to show leadership and responsibility. Your activity in the north is pushing the region to war."

Netanyahu replied, "Instead of putting pressure on us, it's time for you to put pressure on Hezbollah. We will return our residents home. This is a decision we made this week and we will implement it."