For the first time since the war began on October 7, 2023, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched a surface-to-surface missile towards central Israel, setting off a number of sirens in the Sharon region and central Israel.

The sirens which sounded in central Israel were set off due to concerns of falling shrapnel.

David's Sling, which intercepted the missile, carries a missile which can reach a speed of 9,000 kilometers per hour, and is capable of intercepting moderate- to long-range rockets, cruise missiles, heavy rockets, and more. Each interception costs approximately $700,000.

Immediately following the siren, the IDF warned Lebanese civilians to evacuate their homes, calling on them not to return, since the IDF was preparing for another powerful strike.

Hezbollah later claimed responsibility for the strike, alleging that it "launched a Qader 1 ballistic missile towards the Mossad headquarters, which is responsible for the beeper and radio explosions and for the elimination of senior officials in the organization."

Shortly afterwards, the IDF struck the launcher used to fire the surface-to-surface missiles.