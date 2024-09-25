Sirens were sounded Wednesday morning, around 6:30 a.m., in Tel Aviv and Gush Dan.

A few minutes later, sirens were also activated in the Sharon area, including in Netanya, where a siren was sounded for the first time since the start of the war.

After the sirens, interceptions of rockets were seen in the area.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said, "Following the sirens that sounded in the Tel Aviv and Netanya areas, one surface-to-surface missile was identified crossing from Lebanon and was intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array."

There is no change in the directives of the Home Front Command, and classes in central Israel and the Sharon region will take place as usual.

The Magen David Adom spokesman said that, following the sirens that were heard in the last few minutes in the Sharon area, Tel Aviv and Gush Dan, at this stage no calls were received at MDA's 101 hotline and there are no reports of injuries.