The United States conveyed a message to Israel in recent days warning it not to attack the state of Lebanon itself in its conflict with the Hezbollah terrorist organization, Kan News reported.

Sources told the outlet that the warning was issued following the escalation in Israel's response to the constant rocket fire by Hezbollah over the last few days.

Jerusalem responded that it is not necessary to expand the list of targets beyond those directly affiliated with or belonging to Hezbollah.

At the same time, the attempts to bring about some sort of negotiated ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah were renewed. An official in the American administration said that they "are in dialogue with senior officials in Israel and Lebanon to bring about calm."

Earlier, officials in the US government estimated that Israel has significantly damaged Hezbollah's command and control structure. "They (Israel) probably took them back 20 years," an American official told CNN.

According to the CNN network, the biggest fear of the United States now is that Iran will decide to join the campaign and help Hezbollah. "If they feel that they are on the way to losing their most powerful proxy organization, they will intervene," a source told CNN. According to the sources, "We are the closest that we have been in a regional war since October 7."