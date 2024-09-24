The IDF on Tuesday morning carried out three waves of strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

Throughout the morning and early afternoon, sirens sounded in various areas of northern Israel, warning of incoming missiles as well as hostile aircraft infiltrations.

The IDF later reported that a reserve soldier suffered light injuries due to falling shrapnel.

"Following the sirens that sounded between 13:07 and 13:08 in the areas of Hacarmel, Wadi Ara, Ha'amakim, and Hamifratz, approximately five projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the IDF reported. "Some of the projectiles were intercepted, and fallen fragments from the interception were identified at the Elyakim Junction."

"After identifying the source of the launch, the IAF struck and dismantled the launcher from which the projectiles were fired toward the area of Eliakim.

"An IDF reservist soldier was lightly injured as a result of the fallen fragments from the interception at the Eliakim junction. The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and his family has been notified."