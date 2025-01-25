Earlier on Saturday, a soldier from the Egoz Unit, Commando Brigade, was severely injured during operational activity in the Menashe Regional Brigade, the IDF said.

Additionally, during the incident, an NCO from the Egoz Unit was moderately injured, and another soldier from the unit was lightly injured.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified.

On Tuesday, the IDF launched a counterterrorism operation in Jenin. In its announcement, the IDF stated that a large force of IDF soldiers, including special operations, ISA, and Border Police personnel will operate in the coming days in the Jenin area. The operation will continue for as long as is needed.

"The operation has clear objectives: continue to maintain the IDF's freedom of operation in all of Judea and Samaria and to destroy and neutralize terrorist infrastructure and 'ticking time bombs,'" the IDF stated.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted that the operation was instructed by the Security Cabinet. "This is another step to reach the goal that we set - strengthening the security in Judea and Samaria. We working systematically and with determination against the Iranian axis in every place it sends its tendrils - Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Judea and Samaria - and there's more to come."