Last Shabbat, Yeshivat Hakotel hosted injured IDF soldiers, members of the Lifros Knaf nonprofit, who came to Jerusalem as part of a rehabilitation trip.

The guests, who sought to gain a deep understanding of the diverse sectors in Israeli society, found a welcoming and connecting place at the yeshiva. During Shabbat, they met with the yeshiva's students and heads for a sincere and meaningful dialogue, and also went on a fascinating tour of the Jewish Quarter, with Rabbi Tzvi Grinshpan.

The Lifros Knaf nonprofit was founded to enable young adults, with and without disabilities, to experience mutual trips, aimed at creating genuine social connections and changing perceptions in Israeli society. Since the beginning of the Swords of Iron war, Lifros Kanaf has focused on rehabilitation programs for IDF wounded, helping them turn personal challenges into a meaningful mission.

A battalion commander and a company commander who were injured in the fighting in Gaza and participated in the program, shared with the students the personal and complex moments they experienced during the rehabilitation process. They noted that they were highly impressed by the high spirits of the yeshiva students and the deep faith that that they have even in challenging moments. "The sense of motivation and the best energies came from yeshiva students," they said. "Your high spirits are felt even in the most difficult times."

Rosh HaYeshiva, Rabbi Baruch Wieder, welcomed the guests and said: "We greatly appreciate for your sacrifice and daily struggle to restore your personal routines. Your desire to gain a deep understanding of different sectors of Israeli society brings about a true connection and the building of unity among the Jewish People. It is an honor for us to open our home to you; we are thankful for your sacrifice and injury for the sake of the Jewish People and the State of Israel. We draw inspiration from your faith and strength."

During the Shabbat, members of the nonprofit, together with Rabbi Tzvi Grinshpan and Executive Director, Moti Jerbi, toured the Old City and the Jewish Quarter, learning about the legacy of the former Rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Sites, Rabbi Meir Yehuda Getz, of blessed memory, and the history of the Old City.

Moti Jerbi, noted: "Yeshivat Hakotel draws its strength from the thousands of years of history that lie here at its feet. Here, our holy ancestors walked, here our ancestors fought for the conquest of the city and the holy sites, and here we are privileged to stand now and live together in brotherhood and peace. This is the realization of a dream that has lasted for two thousand years."

The members of the Lifros Kanaf nonprofit expressed their sincere gratitude for the warm hospitality. In a letter of thanks, Matan Kutai, chairman of the association, and Yaron Kaner, the CEO, noted: "Opening your home to us was an act of kindness and truth. The family atmosphere and the moving conversations touched us and provided us with strength and hope for the journey ahead. We felt as though we had come home. This was a stop on the journey to understanding Israeli society and an opportunity to learn closely about religious Zionism and its significant contribution to Israeli society."

They concluded the letter saying: "Your love for the Land of Israel and the people of Israel was felt at every moment. The warm embrace we received from you emphasized the similarities rather than the differences between us. We learned a great deal from your dedication and faith."