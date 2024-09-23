Yedioth Ahronoth northern correspondent Yair Kraus announced on Monday evening that he was resigning from the executive committee of the Union of Journalists in Israel.

Kraus’ resignation comes after the union "expressed concern over the closing of Al Jazeera's offices in Ramallah and the confiscation of all its journalistic equipment."

"For a long time the Union of Journalists has been dealing with issues that have nothing to do with the protection of the press and Israeli journalists, and I am saddened and pained by that," said Kraus, explaining his resignation: "The illusory support in favor of an inciting body such as Al Jazeera – Hamas supporter – is the last straw. Therefore, I hereby announce my resignation from my position as a member of the organization's executive committee."

Yesterday, the IDF closed the Al Jazeera offices in Ramallah, saying that the decision was reached with the guidance of the political echelon and legal consultation, after it had been determined that the channel's broadcasts were a risk to the security of the state.

The Journalists Union expressed "concern about the closing of Al Jazeera's offices in Ramallah and the confiscation of all journalistic equipment. The closing was done under an IDF general's order, subject to a confidential opinion and it is not possible to know what underlies the decision to close the offices."

The Union added: "The offices were closed in a public and well-publicized process, in what appears to be a public relations move. The closing of media outlets by military order – and not in a public and fair legal process – should worry every journalist and every citizen in a democratic country."