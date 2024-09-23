IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari held a press conference on Monday evening, for the third time in the day, regarding the escalation of fighting in Lebanon.

He announced that Air Force aircraft, under the direction of the Intelligence Unit and Northern Command, attacked about 1,300 Hezbollah targets throughout Lebanon.

Hagari presented Hezbollah's armament capacity and said that the Air Force attacked cruise missiles reaching a range of hundreds of kilometers, heavy rockets, lethal rockets with warheads of approximately 1,000 kilograms, short-range rockets, unmanned aerial vehicles and armed Sayyad-2 type aircrafts.

He added that "these are Hezbollah’s strategic weapons capabilities, which the terrorist organization placed in the hearts of the villages, in civilian homes and from there intended to launch them to harm the citizens of Israel, while at the same time endangering the residents of Lebanon."

In conclusion, Hagari said that "according to the situation assessment, tonight the Minister of Defense expanded the special status in the home command to include the entire country. At this stage, there is no change in the defense guidelines and if there are any changes we will immediately update the public on all official platforms."