Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a special situational assessment on the matter of the Israeli home front's readiness for a lengthy war.

During the assessment, Gallant emphasized the need for increased preparedness in all areas, and the importance of cooperation between all security bodies, government offices, and local authorities, out of a broad responsibility towards the public.

"The home front's strength is the key which allows the IDF to fight, to reach achievements, to harm the enemy, and it has been ongoing for about a year already, and done in a very impressive fashion," Gallant said.

"We are deepening our strikes in Lebanon, and our chain of actions is continuing and will continue until we achieve our goals: returning the residents of northern Israel safely. This success is dependent, among other things, on proper conduct by the home front, and therefore, we are sitting, talking, and concentrating our efforts."

"Ahead of us are days during which the public will need to show levelheadedness, discipline, and full obedience to the instructions of the Home Front Command. The difference between success and lack of success is dependent on civilians entering their protected rooms and other areas in accordance with the instructions provided to them. This has saved lives."