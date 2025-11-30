אלוף מילוא בגבול הצפון דובר צה"ל

The Commander of the Northern Command, MG Rafi Milo, visited the area of the Golan Heights border over the weekend during a military exercise held on the Lebanon border.

Additionally, he conducted a situational assessment in the Golan Heights with other commanders in the field.

Addressing the troops, Milo discussed the importance of being on high alert on the border, stating: “The troops are at a high level of readiness, in defense and prepared for developments in the Syria and Lebanon arenas. The activity in the Bayt Jann area conducted by the 55th Brigade emphasizes the importance of proactive activity to counter terrorism in the security zone and the value of forward defense.

He added, "We cannot wait for the enemy to attack; we must be proactive. We will not allow terrorism to establish itself along our borders. We will continue to operate with determination and initiative to remove threats and attempts to harm the civilians of the State of Israel, even before they develop. The IDF will continue to stand as a barrier between the residents and the enemy, and will be the first to identify, respond, and defend.

The commander also commended the reserve troops in the sector. "You completed the mission successfully, apprehended the suspects, and advanced to engage under fire. Great appreciation for your activity and for your repeated readiness. I wish a full recovery to the injured and hope they return to us soon."