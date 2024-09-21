On Friday, in a precise strike, IAF jets guided by the Intelligence Directorate, targeted and eliminated Ibrahim Aqil, head of operations and commander of the Radwan Force of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, during a meeting with Radwan Force commanders in the Dahieh neighborhood of Beirut.

In addition to Aqil, 15 other Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated in the strike, including senior commanders in the Radwan Force chain of command.

Among the terrorists eliminated, was Abu Hassan Samir, who served as the head of the Radwan Force training unit. He held various positions within the terrorist organization and was commander of the Radwan Force for a decade until early 2024. He was one of the planners and leaders of the "Conquer the Galilee" attack plan and was involved in advancing Hezbollah's entrenchment in southern Lebanon, while attempting to improve the organization's ground combat capabilities. Over the years, and during the first months of the war, he planned and executed numerous shooting attacks and infiltrations into Israeli territory.

Commanders from the Radwan Force attack unit:

Samer Abdul-Halim Halawi - Commander of the coastal area.

Abbas Sami Maslamani - Commander of the Qana area.

Abdullah Abbas Hajazi - Commander of the Ramim ridge area.

Muhammed Ahmad Reda - Commander of the Al-Khiam area.

Hassan Hussein Madi - Commander of the Mount Dov area.

These commanders had been leading and planning the Radwan Force's attack and infiltration plan into Israeli territory for years, to be executed when given the order.

Additionally, senior officials in the organization and within the Radwan Force headquarters were eliminated.

Hassan Yussef Abad Alssatar - responsible for Radwan Force operations. He led and advanced all of the force's fire operations.

Hussein Ahmad Dahraj - Chief of Staff of the Radwan Force. He was involved in the transfer of weapons and the strengthening of the organization.

Aqil and the commanders eliminated in the strike were responsible for planning, advancing, and executing hundreds of terrorist operations against Israel, including the planning of Hezbollah's murderous scheme to raid the communities of the Galilee.