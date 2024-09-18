Former Defense Minister and Chief of Staff Moshe (Bogie) Ya'alon responded Wednesday to the reports that he was targeted in an assassination plot by the Hezbollah terrorist organization last year.

“It’s not the first time someone has tried to kill me,” Ya'alon said in an interview with Democrat TV. "My worldview is that of one who attacks, not one who is attacked, and I also take precautions, so I’m alive."

Last year, a bomb exploded in Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv on Rosh Hashanah. The investigation into the incident eventually revealed that the Claymore bomb had been planted by operatives from the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

As the investigation progressed, Shin Bet investigators were able to find the operatives involved in placing the Claymore bomb and arrested eight suspects.

Yesterday (Tuesday), the ISA cleared for publication that it foiled a Hezbollah attack aimed at a former defense establishment official that was intended to commence in the coming days. This second assassination plot was the work of the same Hezbollah cell that attempted to assassinate Ya'alon last year.

The second assassination attempt also involved the use of a Claymore bomb. The mine was attached to a remote-controlled device based on a cellphone camera so it would be able to be detonated from Lebanon.