It has been released for publication that the target of Hezbollah's assassination, by placing a bomb in Park HaYarkon last Rosh Hashanah, is Defense Minister and former Chief of Staff Moshe (Bogie) Ya'alon.

A year ago a bomb exploded in Park HaYarkon in Tel Aviv, with no casualties. The investigation raised the suspicion that this was a terrorist attack, in an attempt to harm civilians who were in the park at the time. As the investigation progressed, Shin Bet investigators were able to find the operatives who were involved in placing the Klimagor bomb and arrest eight suspects.

The security forces understood that the bomb was intended to harm a senior figure. An investigation of the cameras around relevant parties who used to visit the site of ​​the attack at the set time, led to the conclusion that the target of the attack was Moshe Ya'alon.

The investigators said that they had installed a camera on the body of the charge, in a way that allowed remote observation of people walking along the park's paths. The charge was aimed at a person who looked like Ya'alon, but no one was injured.

As mentioned, intense investigative activity, using technological means, led to the conclusion regarding the security incident and the arrest of eight suspects.