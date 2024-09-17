Heavy rains fells Tuesday morning along the coastline, and temperatures dropped palpably, and are now lower than seasonal average.

According to the Israel Meteorological Service, the rain is expected to continue throughout the morning, and there may also be light rainfall in northern Israel.

Wednesday's weather is expected to be similar.

On Thursday, temperatures will rise slightly, and on Friday and Saturday they will reach seasonal average.

The highest temperatures expected today are 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit) in Jerusalem, 24 degrees Celsius (75.2 degrees Fahrenheit) in Tzfat, 30 (86) degrees in Haifa, Tel Aviv, and Beit Shemesh, 26 degrees Celsius (78.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in Ariel, 31 (87.8) degrees in Be'er Sheva, and 37 (98.6) degrees in Eilat.