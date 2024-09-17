The first Palestinian Arab ambassador to Spain presented his credentials on Monday to Spanish King Felipe VI, AFP reported.

The head of state welcomed the ambassador, Housni Abdel Wahed, to the royal palace in Madrid for the traditional ceremony for newly appointed foreign ambassadors to Spain, according to images published by the royal palace on X.

Wahed had been the head of the Palestinian Arab diplomatic mission in Madrid since 2022 and he enjoyed a similar status to that of an ambassador. However, he officially changed rank after Spain along with Ireland and Norway formally recognized a Palestinian state in May.

The three countries said at the time they hoped their decision would spur other European countries to follow suit and accelerate efforts towards securing a ceasefire in Gaza. Israel condemned the decision, saying it bolsters Hamas.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has long urged countries to recognize “Palestine” as a means of bypassing direct talks with Israel.

While several countries have recognized “Palestine” in recent years, those moves were symbolic ones that have little, if any, actual diplomatic effect.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been among the most vocal critics in Europe regarding Israel’s offensive in Gaza, which came in response to Hamas’ October 7 massacre in Israel.

In November, Spain’s Ambassador to Israel was summoned by the Foreign Ministry after Sanchez claimed that "Israel is violating international law and is carrying out indiscriminate killings in Gaza."