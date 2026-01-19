Two high‑speed trains derailed Sunday in southern Spain, killing at least 10 people and injuring around 100 others, including 25 seriously, according to local reports.

The accident occurred near Adamuz, close to Córdoba.

Adif, the operator of Spain’s rail network, said in a social media post: “The Iryo 6189 Málaga - (to Madrid) train has derailed from the track at Adamuz, crashing onto the adjacent track. The (Madrid) to Huelva train which was travelling on the adjacent track has also derailed."

The derailment happened roughly ten minutes after the Iryo train departed Málaga for Madrid at 6:40 p.m. local time, Adif added.

Following the crash, Adif suspended all rail services between Madrid and Andalusia. Andalusia emergency services announced that all rail traffic had been halted and that emergency teams - including at least nine ambulances and support vehicles - were en route.

RTVE journalist Salvador Jimenez, who was traveling on the train from Córdoba to Madrid, shared images showing the rear carriage lying on its side, with evacuated passengers sitting along the overturned section.