A soldier from the Kfir Brigade was dismissed from combat for four months after he threw a rock at a Palestinian Arab vehicle.

Kan 11 News reported on Monday that the soldier claimed that the vehicle, which was driven by a Palestinian Arab driver, sped towards him and he was defending himself by throwing the rock.

After the rock was thrown at the vehicle, the Palestinian Arab continued driving the Beka'ot blockade, where he complained about the incident to another military force. The soldier’s commander was also removed from his role.

The IDF rejected the argument and said that "the initial report on the incident was false. There was no danger to the life of the soldier who threw the rock."

It also said that "the IDF backs up its fighters to respond to terrorist incidents and remove a threat. Upon investigation - this was not such an event."