The Kfir Brigade, under the command of the 162nd Division, has completed its mission in northern Gaza after three months of combat in the area.

During the mission, the troops eliminated numerous terrorists in airstrikes and close-quarters combat, some of whom participated in the October 7th massacre. They also located weapons, destroyed underground tunnel routes, and dismantled Hamas' terrorist infrastructure.

The soldiers operated in multiple areas that posed a threat to IDF activity and Israeli border communities, including the Beit Lahia area and the terror stronghold in the Beit Hanoun area.

Since the beginning of the war, Kfir Brigade troops have operated in Gaza, southern Lebanon, and carried out counterterrorism operations in Judea and Samaria. The troops have now completed their mission in northern Gaza and are preparing for new missions. The troops of the 162th Division continue to operate in the area until their mission is complete.

