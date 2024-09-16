5th Brigade soldiers have returned to another tour in the Gaza Strip under the command of Division 252.

The 5th fought in the Gaza Strip for many months in the area of Beit Hanoun, Khirbet Ikhzaa, and the Netzarim Corridor after they completed the mission of defending the towns around Gaza and clearing Israeli territory at the beginning of the war.

In the last few days, the 5th Brigade has completed a series of training and exercises at the Ground Forces Training Center.

The soldiers conducted training and exercises in open and built-up areas and increased their operational readiness ahead of their mission in the center of the strip. Additionally, they completed logistical preparations, conducted mobility training, supply, and immediate medical response training ahead of the expected fighting.

צילום: דובר צה"ל

