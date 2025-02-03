In the pastures of the Land of Israel, our shepherds stand at the forefront of danger. Every day they are violently attacked by Arab rioters, anarchists from radical left-wing organizations, and terrorists. In the last month alone, there have been more than 20 violent attacks resulting in the injury of shepherds. Our farmers have become a living target, and the time has come for us to stand by their side and protect them with our bodies.

Every donation will help us save lives and prevent the next disaster. Join us in the righteous struggle for the sake of our farmers! To donate, click here>>>

The mother of Bezalel Talia was murdered in the south during the October 7th massacre. Bezalel, a hero of Israel, went out to defend his mother and fought with superhuman bravery. Despite the terrible pain, in that same week he enlisted in the reserves to fight in Gaza. His brother, Bezalel's partner, remained on the farm and was brutally attacked by Arab rioters who tried to murder him while he was out grazing.

Last Saturday, shepherds from the Kushuala farm in Gush Etzion were attacked while they were grazing their sheep. This was part of a long line of violent attacks against farmers and shepherds.

About a year ago, Binyamin Achimeir, a boy of only 14, was murdered while he was out grazing near his farm. This murder shocked the nation and proved to us once again how much the lives of shepherds are in constant danger.

We must stop the wave of violence and prevent the next murder. We must join together and support our shepherds. The HAGSHAMA Association is launching a crowdfunding campaign aimed at raising money for armed guards, technological equipment, and other security measures.

Our ability to exist here depends on strengthening Jewish development in Judea and Samaria. The shepherds are the spearhead of that effort, and we must protect them and preserve our land.

רועי צאן צילום: עזרי טובי