\nPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump.\n\n"Sara and I were shocked by the second assassination attempt against President Trump and relieved to hear that it too failed. But we should not rely on luck. We send our best wishes to Donald and Melania along with our hope that all measures will be taken to ensure that such deadly attacks on a US presidential candidate will be thwarted in advance," Netanyahu said.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n