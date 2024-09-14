IDF troops are conducting precise, intelligence-based, targeted operations in the Tel al-Sultan area in Rafah.

The troops are engaging in combat against terrorists from the Tel al-Sultan Battalion, who are fortified in the area. In recent days, the troops have eliminated over 100 terrorists, located and destroyed launchers, weapons caches, and terrorist infrastructure.

While conducting scans in the area, the troops located a weapons cache, including sniper rifles, ammunition, anti-tank missiles, and grenades.

Over the past two weeks, the troops located several tunnel shafts and mapped out many kilometers of tunnels as part of the brigade's effort to destroy the underground infrastructure.

Earlier this week, the IDF announced that Mahmoud Hamdan, commander of Hamas’ Tel al-Sultan Battalion, was eliminated along with three additional company commanders from the battalion.