Earlier on Saturday, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists who were operating within two military structures in the area of Al Furqan in Gaza City.

The military structures were used by the terrorist operatives for various terrorist activities and to manufacture weaponry. These military structures, used by Hamas, were located adjacent to an area that previously served as a school, and currently serves as a shelter.

The IDF stressed, "Contrary to the claims, the IDF did not strike a fuel facility in the area."

"Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

"The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law, and operates from within civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip while exploiting the civilian population for its terrorist activities."