Channel 12's southern news commentator Almog Boker published correspondence of the head of the IDF's Southern Command to the deputy commander of the Israel Police's Negev Precinct two and a half days before the massacre.

"Nothing, bro, all quiet, nothing at all", wrote the chief of staff of the Southern Command, who still holds the post today, apparently in reference to the Supernova festival.

In addition, Boker published the police investigation into the massacre at the festival. About the two weeks preceding the massacre, the intelligence officer of the Southern Precinct testified: "I was in constant contact with ISA officials, but I did not receive any warning of a terrorist attack regarding Gaza."

According to the investigation, the Southern District police officers who were responsible for securing the festival rushed to call for military reinforcements that simply did not arrive - even when they realized that only attack helicopters would be of any use.

According to the police investigation, the subordinates of the Air Force commander, Major General Tomer Bar, were aware of the massacre hours beforehand, misjudged its significance, and did not refer it up the chain of command.

The Southern precinct investigation report states explicitly: "The event had no prior intelligence information, neither criminal nor in the context of terrorism." Furthermore, they claim, without the IDF's approval the event would not have taken place.