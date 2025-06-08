תקיפת המחבלים דובר צה"ל

The IDF confirmed on Sunday that on May 31st, 2025, the IDF and ISA struck and eliminated the Hamas terrorist Arafat Dhiab, who infiltrated Kibbutz Re'im and the Nova music festival during the October 7th brutal massacre. Dhiab was a terrorist in Hamas' Al-Furqan battalion, and he simultaneously commanded a Hamas police station and advanced terror attacks against Israeli civilians.

With the direction of the IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops are continuing their operational activity against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

Yesterday (Saturday), the IDF struck dozens of terrorists who were exiting military compounds adjacent to IDF troops, posing a threat to them.

Moreover, the IDF struck and eliminated terrorists who were operating in a command and control center in the area of Jabaliya.

Over the past day, the IAF struck dozens of terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including weapons storage facilities, terrorists, anti-tank missile posts, terror tunnels, and infrastructure sites used by the Hamas terrorist organization.