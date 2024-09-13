Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman accused US Vice President Kamala Harris of pushing failed and destructive policy with her call for the creation of a Palestinian State during her debate with former President Donald Trump in Philadelphia this week.

During Tuesday night's debate, Harris stated, "I will always give Israel the ability to defend itself, in particular as it relates … to Iran and any threat that Iran and its proxies pose to Israel. But we must have a two-state solution where we can rebuild Gaza, where the Palestinians have security, self-determination and the dignity they so rightly deserve."

Amb. Friedman told Fox News Digital, "After Oct. 7th, the two-state became a dead letter. A Palestinian state between Israel and Jordan will destabilize both countries and bring only additional terror and misery."

He added, "Vice President Harris should stop parroting failed theories and trying to force a square peg into a round hole. She should empower Israel to reach a just and workable solution on its own and not interfere in matters where she is neither competent nor well-informed."

Foundation for Defense of Democracies Senior Fellow Jonathan Conricus concurred with Friedman, telling Fox, "The so-called two-state solution may have been possible to implement 31 years ago, but four straight Palestinian rejections of Israeli peace offers have made it clear that the current Palestinian leadership does not aspire to end the conflict and achieve peace. Palestinian rejectionism has also eroded the political support for the peace process in Israel, since it has become abundantly clear that the Palestinian leadership does not seek peace."

"Terror must not be awarded with statehood." Conricus added.

Last week, Former US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, spoke to Newsmax after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced criminal charges against the leaders of Hamas over their roles in murdering American citizens during the October 7 attack against Israel.

Friedman wondered why it had taken so long for these charges to be announced.

“You know, I’ve been practicing law for 35 years. I could have written an indictment on Yahya Sinwar on October 8th. I mean, what did they find out afterwards that took so long to issue the indictment? And you know, what about Iran? Iran financed Hamas. Why isn't he indicting Iran? I can make the case that maybe they ought to be indicting people in the United States and the US government who turned on the funding of UNRWA. You know, President Trump turned it off because we saw UNRWA as a willing partner of Hamas. We turned off the money, and the United States government turned on that funding. And that also assisted and financed the Hamas terror attacks. So I got a lot of questions about this, both in terms of who he chose to indict and why now. It really just reeks of political opportunism,” said Friedman.

“Israel is fighting this, not America, but what America is doing is just really inept. You know, when you have a battle between good and evil, you got to pick a side. You can't start placating the voters in Dearborn, Michigan, and the rioters at Columbia and on the West Coast. You got to just pick a side,” said Friedman.

Friedman recently published a new book, "One Jewish State: The Last, Best Hope to Resolve the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict," outlining his proposal for a solution to the century-long Arab-Israeli conflict.