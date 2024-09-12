In a joint operation by the IDF and the ISA, an IAF aircraft yesterday (Wednesday) struck a terrorist squad from Nur Shams that was traveling in a vehicle while armed.

Three terrorists were killed in the airstrike, Muhammad Abu Atiya, Imad Shahadeh, and Salah Albado. All three were members of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization and were involved in shooting and bomb attacks, dispatching terrorists, and preparing plans for terrorist activities against Israeli settlements and security forces.

In addition, Atiya is suspected of murdering Master Sergeant Maxim Rozinkov, a Border Police officer who was killed when an explosive device detonated during an operation in the Nur Shams "refugee" camp in Samaria in October 2023.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated, "The security forces will continue to act against terrorist infrastructures that operate to harm the residents of the State of Israel."