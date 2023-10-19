Master Sergeant Maxim Rozinkov, a reserve officer in the Border Police special forces, was killed on Thursday when an explosive device detonated during an operation in the Nur al-Shams "refugee" camp in Samaria.

Rozinkov was a reserve officer in the Judea and Samaria Border Police special forces. He was severely wounded and was pronounced dead several hours later.

The unit eulogized him: "He acted with bravery and professionalism in battle against armed terrorists in an operational activity."

The Israel Police Force updated that since the beginning of the Swords of Iron War, 58 officers have fallen in the line of duty.

Eight other officers were lightly wounded in the explosion, they were evacuated to the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba to receive medical treatment.

The police say that a firefight broke out at the scene, and terrorists attempted to throw explosives at the forces. The IDF struck a group of terrorists using a UAV, killing four terrorists.