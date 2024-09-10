A recent statement from Hamas downplays the importance of the IDF operation against the terror infrastructure in Tulkarm, which takes place 'within the ongoing aggression against the West Bank districts'.

According to Hamas, the IDF operation 'will not affect the determination of our people who stand firm and will not shake their strong will and adherence to the struggle as the only way to rid of the occupation'.

Hamas praised the 'steadfastness and jihad of our people and the struggle organizations in the (West Bank) districts and especially in Tulkarm' and the 'heroes of the Al-Qassam Brigades and other resistance organizations'.

"We call on the brave residents of the (West Bank) to escalate the resistance and harm the occupation, and the burning rage since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Flood Campaign has been and will be a thorn in the throat of this occupier, and will deny this occupier and its settlers the taste of security and stability at any cost and sacrifices. This is jihad, victory, or martyrdom in the way of Allah."