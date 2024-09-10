The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced Tuesday afternoon that a short while ago, with the direction of IDF and ISA Intelligence, the IAF struck terrorists who were operating within a Hamas command and control center embedded in a structure that previously served as the 'Al Farouq' Mosque in the area of Bureij in the Gaza Strip. The command and control center was used by Hamas terrorists to plan and conduct terrorist activities against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law, and operates from within civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip while exploiting the Gazan civilian population for its terrorist activities. The IDF will continue to operate against the Hamas terrorist organization in defense of the State of Israel.