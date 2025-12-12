Sergeant M., a reservist in Battalion 9300 of the Mountain Brigade, spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about storm “Byron” in the Hermon sector, where he has been serving on reserve duty for the past three months.

“In our area there’s less rain and more snow and hail,” he said. “We’re heading out less, but we continue to patrol and conduct regular scans. Some areas are currently inaccessible because of the snow, but we’re ready for any call, and we have the equipment to reach wherever we’re needed.”

Although he has completed more than 350 days of reserve duty during the war, the northern sector is new for him and his comrades. “For us, this is a new story, but it’s a very special sector with many challenges-and we’re meeting them. There aren’t many clashes, and we’re keeping things quiet.”

Despite the harsh weather, morale remains strong. “The atmosphere here is very positive,” he added. “We’re not going crazy; we’re trying to enjoy the weather, and the soldiers’ energy is very high.”