IDF troops who were on an operational activity in the area of the Egypt border on Monday evening identified a suspicious vehicle accelerating toward them and then conducted standard operating procedures, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

The troops began a pursuit after the terrorists and are conducting searches in the area.

On Sunday, during an inspection by customs inspectors at the Rabin border crossing between Israel and Jordan, 74 Glock pistols and 61 cartridges were found in a Mitsubishi vehicle that was trying to cross into Israel from Jordan.

The driver of the car and another passenger, residents of the Bedouin communities in southern Israel, were detained for questioning.

The vehicle used by the suspects to carry out the smuggling was seized for the purposes of a confiscation procedure.