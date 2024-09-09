A new Channel 12 News poll, published on Monday evening, gives the current coalition only 49 seats, compared to 61 seats for the opposition, without the Arab parties.

According to the poll, the Likud is the largest party, with 22 mandates, followed by the National Unity party, with 21 seats.

Yesh Atid is the third largest party in the poll, with 15 seats, followed by Israel Beytenu with 14 seats.

According to the poll, the Democrats, led by Yair Golan, win 11 seats and Shas 10 seats. Otzma Yehudit receives nine seats.

United Torah Judaism wins eight seats, Ra'am and Hadash-Ta'al both receive five seats.

The following parties do not pass the threshold: Religious Zionism with 2.7 percent, Balad with 2.4 percent, and the National Right (New Hope) of Gideon Sa'ar with 1.2 percent.